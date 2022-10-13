English
    Britain still wants free trade deal with India by Diwali

    Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who met Indian leader Narendra Modi in April, set an ambitious target to sign the free trade agreement by Diwali, the Indian festival of lights in late October.

    Reuters
    October 13, 2022 / 07:05 AM IST
    Britain still wants to agree a free trade deal with India by Diwali later this month, Prime Minister Liz Truss's spokesman said on Wednesday.

    Asked if the government still wanted a trade deal by this date, the spokesman said: "Yes, we are working on this high ambition free trade deal that would put the UK at the front of the queue to supply India's growing middle class."
    Reuters
    Tags: #Britain #Diwali #Economy #free-trade #India
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 07:05 am
