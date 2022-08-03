English
    BMC floats tenders for Rs 5,800 crore road concretization project

    The civic body, which regularly receives flak for craters on the roads during the monsoon, has undertaken the project as cement concrete roads rarely develop craters, said an official.

    PTI
    August 03, 2022 / 07:09 AM IST

    The Mumbai civic body has invited bids for the concretization of 400 km of roads in the city which is estimated to cost Rs 5,806 crore. It has floated five separate tenders for upgradation and improvement of roads, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

    The richest civic body in the country claimed it was a "huge step" towards making roads in the city potholes-free in the next two years. It was hoping that reputed companies which undertake highway construction projects will respond to the tenders, the BMC said.

    QR codes will be printed on barricades giving information about road works, and the footpaths along these roads will be made Divyang (physically challenged)-friendly, the BMC said.

    The road upgradation tenders also include works like construction of underground ducts for utility lines, soak pits for water percolation and appointment of agency for quality control and CCTV.

    Mumbai already has about 1,000 km of concrete roads and more than 236.58 km of concrete roads are being constructed in FY 22-23 at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore. The contractors will have to complete road works within 24 months excluding monsoon months.

    There is a 10-year liability clause in the tender and 20 per cent of the bill amount won't be paid to the contractor during this liability period to ensure that the contractor repairs the roads, if necessary. The BMC has proposed to construct more than 400 km of cement concrete roads this year and another 423 km of roads next year.
    PTI
    Tags: #BMC #concretization project #Economy #India #road
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:09 am
