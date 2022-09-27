English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: LIVE: Supreme Court | Live Streaming
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    Assam's 2026 development goals, steps to attain those discussed at 'Chintan Shivir': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Talking to reporters at the end of the programme on Monday evening, Sarma said, "During the Chintan Shivir', we discussed targets (of development) for 2026 and resource mobilisation to achieve the goals.

    PTI
    September 27, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST
    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Detailed discussions on the development goals for Assam till 2026 were held during the 'Chintan Shivir' for ministers and top government officials, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

    During the three-day programme, they also deliberated on the possible steps that would be taken up to meet the development targets in the next four years, he said.

    Talking to reporters at the end of the programme on Monday evening, Sarma said, "During the Chintan Shivir', we discussed targets (of development) for 2026 and resource mobilisation to achieve the goals.

    The BJP-led coalition government in the state will complete its tenure in the middle of 2026. "Various departments made detailed presentations on their proposals at the event. Action plans will be prepared soon and uploaded on the department websites so that time-bound implementation can be tracked by people," the CM said.

    He also stated that preliminary discussion on an ambitious Rs 5,000 crore scheme for providing self-employment opportunities to youths of the state was held during the 'Chintan Shivir'. Members of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council (EAC) attended the last day's programme.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Met a PM's Economic Advisory Council (EAC) delegation led by Chairman Dr @bibekdebroy on sidelines of Chintan Shivir at Kaziranga," Sarma wrote on Twitter. EAC Member Sanjeev Sanyal and Joint Secretary to PMO Pawan Kumar Sain were also part of the delegation, he said.

    "Shared with the delegation how Assam has huge potential for all-round development due to its resources, despite the hurdles that often impede growth," Sarma said on the microblogging site.
    PTI
    Tags: #Assam #Economy #Himanta Biswa Sarma #India
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 09:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.