Appliances, consumer electronics industry aim double-digit growth, production capacity expansion in 2023

PTI
Dec 28, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Learning the hard way in the wake of the global supply chain disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and prolonged lockdown in China, leading companies in the sector are focusing on enhancing production capacity as well as domestic supply chain to reduce dependence on imported components.

Set of home kitchen appliances in the room on the wall background. 3D render (Image credit: iStock)

Bolstered by premiumisation trends, pent-up demand and policy initiatives, the country's appliances and consumer electronics sector expects to continue on the double-digit growth trajectory in 2023, as companies seek to expand capacity and roll out new-age smart products.

All said, geopolitical developments and rupee depreciation could have an adverse impact on companies.

Appliances & Consumer Electronics (ACE) industry body CEAMA is "optimistic about good growth in 2023 as well" and expects to almost double the value of the industry in the next three years to Rs 1.48 lakh crore by 2025, as well as make the country an alternative hub for exports.

In 2022, ACE industry logged an overall value growth of around 35 per cent, led by an unprecedented rise in sales of cooling products such as residential air conditioners and higher festive sales in the second half of the year. Strong demand for mid and premium products also helped the sector, which was significantly hit by the pandemic.

Notwithstanding worries about rise in raw material input costs amid inflationary challenges due to the current geopolitical situations, the industry anticipates increased business opportunities, especially since there is likely to be demand for several appliances.