'Agro mall' in Lucknow will allow farmers to better brand their produce, sell at fair price: CM Yogi Adityanath

Dec 29, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

Farmers will be able to sell fruits, vegetables and grains directly at the mall, which is proposed to be built at Gomtinagar's Vikalp Khand, according to a statement issued by the state government.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to set up an 'agro mall' in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow for farmers to better brand their produce and sell them at a fair price.

"Good quality fruits, vegetables and food grains will be available to consumers," the chief minister said and emphasised setting up of facilities where farmers can rest.

He said that "about 8,000 square metres of land available at Vikalp Khand in Gomtinagar would be appropriate for setting up a seven-storey modern agro mall".

"There should be proper arrangements for parking of vehicles for farmers and buyers at the mall," Adityanath said.  On scientific development in agriculture, he said encouraging results are being seen in the use of tissue culture techniques in agriculture.

"To encourage this technique in the state, a tissue culture laboratory should be established to promote banana cultivation in Ayodhya. A detailed proposal should be prepared and presented in this regard," Adityanath said, according to the statement.