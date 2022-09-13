Agri, processed food products exports up 30% to $9.6 billion in April-July: APEDA

Agriculture

India’s agricultural and processed food products exports rose by 30 per cent to USD 9.6 billion during April-July this fiscal, an official statement said on Monday.

For 2022-23, an export target of USD 23.56 billion has been fixed for the agricultural and processed food products basket, the commerce ministry said.

Citing data of the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), it said that exports fruits and vegetables registered a 4 per cent growth during the period.

Basmati rice exports witnessed a growth of 29.13 per cent in the first four months of 2022-23 as its export increased from USD 1.21 billion in April-July 2021 to USD 1.56 billion during April-July 2022.

Exports of non-Basmati rice rose by 9.24 per cent during the period under review to USD 2.08 billion.

Similarly, the export of dairy products recorded a growth of 61.91 per cent to USD 247 million in the first four months of the current fiscal.