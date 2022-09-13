English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Retail Stock Investors & Traders Conclave, 23rd-25th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsEconomy

    Agri, processed food products exports up 30% to $9.6 billion in April-July: APEDA

    For 2022-23, an export target of USD 23.56 billion has been fixed for the agricultural and processed food products basket, the commerce ministry said.

    PTI
    September 13, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST
    Agriculture

    Agriculture

    India’s agricultural and processed food products exports rose by 30 per cent to USD 9.6 billion during April-July this fiscal, an official statement said on Monday.

    For 2022-23, an export target of USD 23.56 billion has been fixed for the agricultural and processed food products basket, the commerce ministry said.

    Citing data of the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI&S), it said that exports fruits and vegetables registered a 4 per cent growth during the period.

    Basmati rice exports witnessed a growth of 29.13 per cent in the first four months of 2022-23 as its export increased from USD 1.21 billion in April-July 2021 to USD 1.56 billion during April-July 2022.

    Exports of non-Basmati rice rose by 9.24 per cent during the period under review to USD 2.08 billion.

    Close
    Similarly, the export of dairy products recorded a growth of 61.91 per cent to USD 247 million in the first four months of the current fiscal.
    PTI
    Tags: #agriculture #APEDA #Economy #food products #India
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 07:56 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.