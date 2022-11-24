 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

About Rs 400 crore tax deposited by filing updated ITRs so far

PTI
Nov 24, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

The Finance Act, of 2022 introduced a new concept of updated returns, which permitted taxpayers to update their ITRs within two years of filing, subject to payment of taxes.

The recently introduced provision of allowing taxpayers to update their tax returns has seen as many as 5 lakh re-filings with about Rs 400 crore additional tax coming in, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The Finance Act, of 2022 introduced a new concept of updated returns, which permitted taxpayers to update their ITRs within two years of filing, subject to payment of taxes.

New form ITR-U was made available in May this year for taxpayers to update their income tax return (ITRs) with any income or earnings that may have been skipped in the original filings for fiscal years starting 2019-20 (the assessment year 2020-21).

"So far about 5 lakh updated ITRs have been filed and about Rs 400 crore taxes have been paid," he said.

The official said compliance has improved substantially and even corporates are filing updated income tax returns.

"Data showed that one company has filed an updated return and the amount of tax paid is Rs 1 crore. This shows that there is voluntary compliance now and people want to pay tax and stay clean," he added.