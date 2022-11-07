About 1 lakh projects under PMKKKY completed for relief in mining areas

Mining

Out of 2,52,995 projects sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY), 1,33,144 have been completed so far, the government said on Monday.

The Centre launched PMKKKY to provide for the welfare of areas and people affected by mining-related operations, using the funds generated by District Mineral Foundations (DMFs).

"Till September this year, Rs 63,534.07 crore stands allocated and Rs 37,422.94 crore has been spent," the mines ministry said in a statement.

As per the latest official figures, DMF has been formed in 622 districts spread across 23 states.

The concept of DMF was introduced through an amendment in Mines & Minerals (Development & Regulation) MMDR Act, 1957.

The amendment introduced Section 9 B which provides for setting up of DMF, a trust as non-profit body, in all districts affected by mining-related operations.

A DMF works for the interest and benefit of people and areas affected by mining.