 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsEconomy

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana benefitted over 60 lakh beneficiaries in pandemic: Labour Minister

PTI
Dec 12, 2022 / 02:01 PM IST

The ABRY was launched on October 1, 2020, to incentivise employers to create new employment and restore employment lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Source: Aatmanirbharbharat.mygov.in)

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana (ABRY) meant for creating employment during the pandemic benefitted 60.13 lakh beneficiaries, Parliament was informed on Monday.

The ABRY was launched on October 1, 2020, to incentivise employers to create new employment and restore employment lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The terminal date for registration of beneficiaries was March 31, 2022. As on November 28, 2022, benefits have been provided to 60.13 lakh beneficiaries," Minister of State for Labour & Employment Rameshwar Teli said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government. Accordingly, the government has taken various steps to deal with the problem of unemployment in recent times, Teli told the House.

The government has announced the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to provide stimulus to businesses and mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19.

Under this package, the government is providing fiscal stimulus of more than Rs 27 lakh crore. This package comprises various long-term schemes/programmes/ policies for making the country self-reliant and creating employment opportunities, he stated.