64 lakh houses completed under PMAY-U: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Around 64 lakh houses have been completed and delivered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U), Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

He said that under the scheme, 1.23 crore houses have been sanctioned. "Out of these, 64 lakh houses have already been completed and delivered and the rest are at various stages of completion," he said at the Felicitation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U) Awards 2021 in Rajkot.

Uttar Pradesh was declared the best-performing state followed by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Puri termed Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U) the perfect example of the spirit of cooperative and competitive federalism with all states participating enthusiastically in ensuring its success.

He said that besides having the full power to appraise and approve the housing projects, all states have also had a healthy competition to secure the top spot. The ultimate winner has been the people, and that too, those belonging to the vulnerable and economically weaker sections, the minister said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a host of projects, including houses for the economically weaker sections under the PMAY-U.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Urban (PMAY-U) is the government's flagship scheme being implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) that aims to address urban housing shortage among the EWS/LIG and MIG categories, including the slum dwellers, by ensuring a pucca house to all eligible urban households.