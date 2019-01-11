App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

US to make major changes in H-1B visa programme to attract talented professionals: Donald Trump

In the first two years of his presidency, Trump administration had made it tough for the H-1B visa holders over their overstay, extension and issuing of new ones.

US President Donald Trump on January 11 assured H-1B visa holders, an overwhelming majority of whom are Indian IT professionals, that his administration will soon bring changes that will give them certainty to stay in America and a "potential path to citizenship".

Trump on January 11 tweeted that his administration is planning an overhaul of US policies on H-1B visa and will encourage talented and highly-skilled people to pursue career options in the US.

"H1-B holders in the US can rest assured that changes are soon coming which will bring both simplicity and certainty to your stay, including a potential path to citizenship. We want to encourage talented and highly skilled people to pursue career options in the US," Trump tweeted.

Trump's tweet is good news for Indian professionals, especially in the IT sector, who currently have to wait for nearly a decade to get a Green Card or permanent legal residency.

In the first two years of his presidency, Trump administration had made it tough for the H-1B visa holders over their overstay, extension and issuing of new ones.

The H-1B visa, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 08:29 pm

