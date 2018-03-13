App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsdonald trump
Mar 13, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump’s White House: A look at key members not by the President’s side now

Several key members of the Trump administration have either left or were sacked in the first year of his presidency, here are some of the key members who quit prominent posts.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Tillerson become the latest high-ranking member of the White House to exit the Trump administration.

In little over a year of Trump’s presidency, more than a dozen key members of his administration have either been sacked or resigned from their posts.

According to a report by Vox, the number of exits the Trump administration has seen in its first year is higher than the past five administrations have seen overall.

related news

The Trump administration’s staff turnover during the period is around 34 percent. The second-highest first-year turnover was under President Ronald Regan at 17 percent.

Here are some of the notable exits from the White House under Trump:

Rob Porter

Porter resigned after being accused of domestic violence by his two ex-wives. Porter has denied the allegations.

White House officials initially defended him, with chief of staff John Kelly calling him a “man of true integrity and honour.”

Reince Priebus

Similar to Tillerson’s exit, Trump announced on Twitter that he was replacing Reince Priebus as the Chief of Staff with John Kelly.

News reports citing White House officials suggest that Trump told Priebus he wanted to make a change two weeks before he was fired.

Anthony Scaramucci

Scaramucci officially served as the White House Director of Communications for just six days before being fired.

A week after Scaramucci was hired, The New Yorker published a detailed account of an expletive-ridden phone conversation one of their reporters had with him.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, "The president certainly felt that Anthony's comments were inappropriate for a person in that position, and he didn't want to burden Gen. Kelly."

Sean Spicer

Spicer took over as the Press Secretary in January 2017. Spicer stepped down, just a few hours after Anthony Scaramucci was brought on board the Trump administration as communications director.

James Comey

FBI Director James Comey was sacked by Donald Trump, who the White House initially said, was acting on the advice of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. They also criticised Comey's handling of the Hillary Clinton emails investigation.

However, President Trump later said that it was his decision alone and that he was thinking about the FBI's Russian election interference probe when he resolved to fire Comey.

Mike Flynn

Flynn was part of Trump’s campaign before becoming the National Security Adviser (NSA). He was at the White House for around three week before he resigned when it was learnt that he had misled Vice President Mike Pence about the nature of meetings he had with Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak prior to President Trump's inauguration.

Hope Hicks

Hicks is one of Donald Trump's longest-serving aide. While her resignation was announced on February 28, it will only go into effect a few weeks later.

Hicks’ resignation came a day after she was interviewed by the House Intelligence Committee during which she said she had occasionally lied on Trump's behalf, according to news reports.

Steve Bannon

Bannon was earlier Chief Executive Officer of Trump’s election campaign. Upon Trump's election, Bannon was appointed as the President’s chief strategist, which was met with backlash.

Bannon has been the executive chairman of Breitbart News magazine which published articles promoting an alt-right movement.

News reports suggest that Bannon was fired because Trump was getting increasingly frustrated with him.

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #United States #White House #world

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC