App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsdonald trump
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2018 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trump admin allows outright rejection of H-1B, other visas

Even though, the USCIS has said that the measure has been taken up in order to “curb frivolous filings”, immigration experts believe that giving subjective powers to officials could make the immigration process more cumbersome.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

The Trump administration has authorised officials to reject visa applications including H-1B if the required ‘initial evidence’ was either not submitted or if the evidence provided could not establish the eligibility. The new policy will be applicable September 11 onwards.

The revised rules will make it difficult for visa applicants, particularly companies sponsoring H-1B visas, to get a second chance at providing additional documents or explanations to substantiate eligibility. In certain cases, the employee even stands the risk of deportation as a result of outright denial of application.

Under the earlier policy of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the visa processing officials were required to provide a fair chance for the applicants to present their case through a system called Request for Evidence (RFE). This now stands rescinded, the Economic Times has reported.

Even though, the USCIS has said the measure has been taken up in order to “curb frivolous filings”, immigration experts believe giving subjective powers to officials could make the immigration process more cumbersome.

related news

The policy will hit especially those applicants who are required to work at third-party clients since such cases demand a host of evidence be submitted, such as client contracts and itineraries of employees in order to back the fact that H-1B visa holder’s assignment will be specific and non- speculative.

The experts have also suggested applicants ensure that all the documents that will substantiate one’s eligibility for a visa be collated well in advance and the application be proper to prevent outright rejection.
First Published on Jul 16, 2018 04:36 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Trump

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.