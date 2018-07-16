Trump admin allows outright rejection of H-1B, other visas

The Trump administration has authorised officials to reject visa applications including H-1B if the required ‘initial evidence’ was either not submitted or if the evidence provided could not establish the eligibility. The new policy will be applicable September 11 onwards.

The revised rules will make it difficult for visa applicants, particularly companies sponsoring H-1B visas, to get a second chance at providing additional documents or explanations to substantiate eligibility. In certain cases, the employee even stands the risk of deportation as a result of outright denial of application.

Under the earlier policy of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the visa processing officials were required to provide a fair chance for the applicants to present their case through a system called Request for Evidence (RFE). This now stands rescinded, the Economic Times has reported.

Even though, the USCIS has said the measure has been taken up in order to “curb frivolous filings”, immigration experts believe giving subjective powers to officials could make the immigration process more cumbersome.

The policy will hit especially those applicants who are required to work at third-party clients since such cases demand a host of evidence be submitted, such as client contracts and itineraries of employees in order to back the fact that H-1B visa holder’s assignment will be specific and non- speculative.

The experts have also suggested applicants ensure that all the documents that will substantiate one’s eligibility for a visa be collated well in advance and the application be proper to prevent outright rejection.