you are here: HomeNewsdonald trump
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 11:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Top US official Rosenstein headed to White House, expected to be fired: US media

Rosenstein plays a key role in overseeing the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Rod Rosenstein, Donald Trump's deputy attorney general who oversees the Russia investigation, was headed to the White House with the expectation of being fired on September 24, US media reported.

Several media including The New York Times and The Washington Post reported that Rosenstein was preparing to be dismissed, following the publication of reports that he had discussed ways to remove Trump over incompetence.

It was not immediately clear whether he would be sacked, or would resign first.

Rosenstein plays a key role in overseeing the probe by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 11:10 pm

tags #Donald Trump #World News

