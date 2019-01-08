App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsdonald trump
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 08:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Talks with China going 'very well', says Donald Trump

In recent weeks, China has showed some signs of flexibility or acceding to the American demands.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US President Donald Trump, who has been accusing China of indulging in unfair trade practices contributing to the huge trade deficit amounting to $375 billion, on January 8 said that talks with Beijing on a trade deal were going on "very well".

"Talks with China are going very well!" Trump tweeted, amidst ongoing negotiations between officials of the United States and China on reducing their bilateral trade deficit and addressing some of the concerns of the Trump Administration regarding Chinese stealing of intellectual properties.

During their meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit last year, Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to resolve their trade differences in 90 days.

In recent weeks, China has showed some signs of flexibility or acceding to the American demands.

related news

Trump argued that the trade deficit with China is unsustainable.

Analysts believe the talks - the sixth round of negotiations between the two sides - are unlikely to produce a major breakthrough but will lay important groundwork for an agreement that both sides appear increasingly eager to reach.

China is currently America's largest goods trading partner with $635.4 billion in total (two way) goods trade during 2017. Goods exports totalled $129.9 billion; goods import totalled $505.5 billion. The US goods trade deficit with China was $375.6 billion in 2017.

Trade in services with China (exports and imports) totalled an estimated $75.0 billion in 2017. Services exports were $57.6 billion; services imports were $17.4 billion. The US services trade surplus with China was $40.2 billion in 2017.
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 08:23 pm

tags #Business #China #Donald Trump #trade #US #World News

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.