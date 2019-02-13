Present
donald trump
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 11:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nuclear button, Fake news and covfefe: Donald Trump and the art of tweeting

We take a look at the top iconic moments of businessman/US President Donald Trump on the social networking site

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
I'm the best 140 character writer in the world. It's easy when it's fun.
1/11

"Thanks - many are saying I'm the best 140 character writer in the world. It's easy when it's fun." US President Donald Trump had tweeted this in November 2012. Although no one could find the people who said that. Here's a look at the top 10 "pearls of wisdom" the billionaire businessman has shared on the micro blogging site. (Image: Reuters)
Best vocabulary ever | Despite the negative press covfefe
2/11

Best vocabulary ever | "Despite the negative press covfefe" (Image: Reuters)
How can there be global warming when it is snowing | In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!
3/11

How can there be 'global waming' when it is snowing? | "In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can’t last outside even for minutes. What the hell is going on with Global Waming? Please come back fast, we need you!" (Image: Reuters)
A lovable character | Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election
4/11

Mr Popular | "Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election". (Image: Moneycontrol)
Almost tired after winning so much | In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally
5/11

Almost tired after winning so much | "In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally". (Image: Reuters)
Made in China | The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive
6/11

Made in China | "The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive". (Image: Reuters)
Don't be insecure, he's just better than you | Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure,it's not your fault
7/11

Don't be insecure, he's just better than you | "Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure,it's not your fault"
Focusing on the real problem | Windmills are the greatest threat in the US to both bald and golden eagles. Media claims fictional ‘global warming’ is worse
8/11

Focusing on the real problem | "Windmills are the greatest threat in the US to both bald and golden eagles. Media claims fictional ‘global warming’ is worse". (Image: Reuters)
Representative image
9/11

He could've been a scientist if he wasn't busy serving American people | "Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn't feel good and changes - AUTISM. Many such cases". (Image: Reuters)
Handling conflicts like a mature person | Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!
10/11

Handling conflicts like a mature person | "Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!" (Image: Reuters)
Nuke War! | 10)North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!
11/11

Bigger and Better | "North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his depleted and food-starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!" (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 11:11 am

tags #Donald Trump #Slideshow #Twitter #World News

