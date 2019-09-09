JP Morgan's "Volfefe Index" to track impact of Donald Trump's tweets on markets

JP Morgan has devised an index that will measure the impact of US President Donald Trump's tweets on financial markets, according to a report by CNBC.



Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017



JPMorgan has a new index — called the “Volfefe Index” — that measures Trump’s tweets and their impact on bond volatility. (1/x) pic.twitter.com/D37ocdebxk

— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) September 8, 2019 Close

The Volfefe Index is based on Trump's infamous 'covfefe' tweet, the meaning and context of which remains a mystery.The graphs are based on the time of the tweets and the words that Trump used with a quantifiable impact of them on the US interest rates within five minutes of the tweet. The results reflect a volatility spike on 2-year and 5-year Treasury bills.

Trump has tweeted over 10,000 times since taking charge in 2016. The pace of these tweets has increased in the recent months on his personal account as per JP Morgan. These 'market-moving' tweets primarily addressing trade and monetary policy have also been getting fewer likes and retweets than his other remarks. Trump’s tweets affecting the bond market evidently ballooned during the US-China Trade war.



....And then, think what happens to China when I win. Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER! In the meantime, China’s Supply Chain will crumble and businesses, jobs and money will be gone! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2019



A supervised learning technique has been used by the firm to classify these tweets and statistically measure its role in elevating rate volatility. The analysis also suggests that the impact on the shorter end of the curve, that is two- and five-year rates are more than longer period securities like 10-year rates.



Here are the words Trump most frequently uses in this genre.

(3/x) pic.twitter.com/AalBMR7PXT — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) September 8, 2019

The findings have been indicating the trigger that the commander-in-chief has been recreating on the markets. Some of the tweets involve attacking China in the US trade war or Federal Reserve on the interest rates. Some of the words used in these tweets include "China," "billion," "Democrats," according to the firm’s tracker.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch had also found in a report that says when Trump tweets a lot, the markets see negative returns. The firm said to CNBC that "since 2016, days with more than 35 tweets (90 percentile) by Trump have seen negative returns (-9 bps)." Days with fewer tweets tend to see positive returns of 5 basis points on average as per the report.

Out of the 4,000 non-retweet messages from 2018 to date during market hours, 146 have moved the markets as per JP Morgan. While Trump was averaging around 10 tweets a day since 2016, the number has increased in recent months as per the analysis.