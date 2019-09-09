App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsdonald trump
Last Updated : Sep 09, 2019 06:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JP Morgan's "Volfefe Index" to track impact of Donald Trump's tweets on markets

Trump has tweeted over 10,000 times since taking charge in 2016.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

JP Morgan has devised an index that will measure the impact of US President Donald Trump's tweets on financial markets, according to a report by CNBC.

The Volfefe Index  is based on Trump's infamous 'covfefe' tweet, the meaning and context of which remains a mystery.

The graphs are based on the time of the tweets and the words that Trump used with a quantifiable impact of them on the US interest rates within five minutes of the tweet. The results reflect a volatility spike on 2-year and 5-year Treasury bills.

Trump has tweeted over 10,000 times since taking charge in 2016. The pace of these tweets has increased in the recent months on his personal account as per JP Morgan. These 'market-moving' tweets primarily addressing trade and monetary policy have also been getting fewer likes and retweets than his other remarks. Trump’s tweets affecting the bond market evidently ballooned during the US-China Trade war.

related news

A supervised learning technique has been used by the firm to classify these tweets and statistically measure its role in elevating rate volatility. The analysis also suggests that the impact on the shorter end of the curve, that is two- and five-year rates are more than longer period securities like 10-year rates.

The findings have been indicating the trigger that the commander-in-chief has been recreating on the markets. Some of the tweets involve attacking China in the US trade war or Federal Reserve on the interest rates. Some of the words used in these tweets include "China," "billion," "Democrats," according to the firm’s tracker.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch had also found in a report that says when Trump tweets a lot, the markets see negative returns. The firm said to CNBC that "since 2016, days with more than 35 tweets (90 percentile) by Trump have seen negative returns (-9 bps)." Days with fewer tweets tend to see positive returns of 5 basis points on average as per the report.

Out of the 4,000 non-retweet messages from 2018 to date during market hours, 146 have moved the markets as per JP Morgan. While Trump was averaging around 10 tweets a day since 2016, the number has increased in recent months as per the analysis.

Another interesting thing to note from the report is most of the tweets by Trump come in the afternoon between 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with 1:00 pm tweet three times more likely. He is also more likely to tweet at 3:00 am than 3:00 pm.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Donald Trump #markets #US Treasury bond

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.