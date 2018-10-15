App
donald trump
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 02:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

It's very deceptive world, full of lies, says Donald Trump after 20 months in White House

"I don't trust everybody in the White House, I'll be honest with you," Trump said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump, based on his 20 months' experience at the White House, thinks that it is a very "deceptive, vicious" world which is also full of lies, saying Manhattan real estate guys, whom he thought were the toughest, are "babies" in front of political people.

During this period, the 45th president of the United States, has learned that media is very dishonest.

"This is the most deceptive, vicious world. It is vicious, it's full of lies, deceit and deception. You make a deal with somebody and it's like making a deal with -- that table," Trump told CBS News.

He was responding to a question on his biggest surprise as the President of the US.

"I always used to say the toughest people are Manhattan real estate guys and blah, blah. Now I say they're babies," the former New York-based real estate baron said, adding that the toughest are the political people.

"I don't wanna give you an example. I'm not looking' to -- in the meantime, nobody's been able to do what I've been able to do. Remember that. When you look at taxes, you look at regulations, you look at -- making deals with other countries," Trump said.

Trump claimed nobody has been able to do anything like this.

"Actually, most people didn't even try because they knew they didn't have the ability to do it. But it's a very deceptive world. The other thing I've really learned is I never knew how dishonest the media was. I really mean it. I'm not saying that as a sound bite," he said, adding that he never knew how dishonest the media is.

He said that economy is bringing people together.

"I think the economy's bringing people together. It was very polarised under President (Barack) Obama, unbelievably polarised under President Obama. I can see the country uniting. I can see it. We have people, Democrats, who behaved horribly during the Judge (Brett) Kavanaugh know what I'm saying," the President said.

Judge Kavanaugh, 53, was confirmed by the Senate last week in a 50-48 vote following an acrimonious debate over his nomination triggered by a series of sexual assault allegations during the last phase of his confirmation process.

The way Justice Kavanaugh was treated has become a big factor in the midterms, Trump said and claimed that the Republicans are gaining ground in the mid-terms.

There would be a direct face-off between Republicans and Democrats on November 6 when mid-term elections will be held to elect members for the House and the Senate.

Responding to questions, he said the reports of chaos in his administration are "fake news".

"It's wrong, it's so false. It's fake news. I'm changing things around. And I'm entitled to. I have people now on standby that will be phenomenal. They'll come into the administration, they'll be phenomenal," Trump said.

He acknowledged that he does not trust everybody in the White House.

"I don't trust everybody in the White House, I'll be honest with you," he said.

"I'm usually guarded. And I think I'm guarded anyway. But I'm not saying I trust everybody in the White House. I'm not a baby. It's a tough business. This is a vicious place. Washington DC is a vicious, vicious place. The attacks, the bad mouthing, the speaking behind your back, but you know, and in my way, I feel very comfortable here," he added
First Published on Oct 15, 2018 02:44 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #World News

