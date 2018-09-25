Iran leaders sowing chaos, death and destruction: Donald Trump tells UN

US President Donald Trump blasted Iran and its "corrupt dictatorship", alleging that its leaders are sowing "chaos, death and destruction” as he urged the international community to isolate the Iranian regime as long as its "aggression" continues.

"Every solution to the humanitarian crisis in Syria must also include a strategy to address the brutal regime that has fuelled and financed it - the corrupt dictatorship in Iran,” Trump said in his second address to the UN General Assembly's annual General Debate.

He accused Iran's leaders of sowing “chaos, death and destruction” and said they do not respect their neighbours or borders, or the sovereign rights of nations.

“Instead Iran's leaders plunder the nation's resources to enrich themselves and to spread mayhem across the Middle East and far beyond," he said.

Trump said the US has launched a campaign of economic pressure to deny the Iranian regime the funds it needs to advance its “bloody agenda” and Washington is working with countries that import Iranian crude oil to cut their purchases substantially.

“Additional sanctions will resume on November 5 and more will follow,” he said, adding that the US cannot allow the "world's leading sponsor of terrorism" to posses the planet's most dangerous weapons.

“We cannot allow a regime that chants 'Death to America' and that threatens Israel with annihilation to possess the means to deliver a nuclear warhead to any city on earth. Just can't do it,” he said. "We ask all nations to isolate Iran's regime as long as its aggression continues."

He said the Iranian people are "rightly outraged" that their leaders have embezzled billions of dollars from Iran's treasures and looted the people's religious endowments - all to fill their own pockiest and send their proxies to wage war.

“Not good. Iran's neighbors have paid a heavy toll to the regime's agenda of aggression and expansion,” he said, adding that this was the reason countries in the Middle East strongly supported his decision to withdraw from the “horrible” 2015 Iran nuclear deal and reimpose nuclear sanctions.

"The Iran deal was a windfall for Iran's leaders,” he said.

Trump also said that he will continue to work with friends and allies to deny radical Islamic terrorists any funding, territory or support of any means of infiltrating the country's borders.

The US in May withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran and reimposed sanctions on the Iranian economy, with a US embargo due to hit Iran's oil industry in November.