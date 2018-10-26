App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsdonald trump
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 07:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

In 3 AM tweet, Donald Trump says CNN criticism on current spate of bombs is 'funny'

The President, who has been at loggerheads with several mainstream media outlets including CNN, ABC News, The New York Times and The Washington Post, has quite often described them as "fake media".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US President Donald Trump lashed out at CNN for blaming him for the current spate of bombs being sent to present and former high-ranking officials including his predecessor Barack Obama, saying it is "funny" how he is being criticised by the cable news network and others.

The President, who has been at loggerheads with several mainstream media outlets including CNN, ABC News, The New York Times and The Washington Post, has quite often described them as "fake media".

So far, law enforcement agencies have detected eight explosives-laden suspicious packages sent to high-level current and former officials including Obama, former vice president Joe Biden and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.

The FBI is investigating the case. Most of these explosives are crude pipe bombs coming in a similar kind of yellow packages with a return address of Florida. One of these packets went to CNN office in New York.

related news

Early on October 26 another suspicious package was found addressed to Democratic Senator Cory Booker.

Over the past two days, Trump has been briefed multiple times on the investigation relating to the spate of bombs. Coming less than a fortnight before the mid-term elections, Democratic opponents and some media outlets led by CNN have blamed this for his rhetoric against the press.

CNN and the White House have been engaged in a war of words on this issue, with CNN charging the administration of being insensitive.

"Funny how lowly rated CNN, and others, can criticise me at will, even blaming me for the current spate of bombs and ridiculously comparing this to September 11th and the Oklahoma city bombing, yet when I criticise them they go wild and scream 'it's just not Presidential!' Trump said in a 3 am tweet on October 26.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 07:36 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Donald Trump #World News

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.