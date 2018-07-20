App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsdonald trump
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

If US-Russia relations go wrong, I'll be Putin's worst enemy: Donald Trump

When asked about former President Barack Obama's stance on Russia, Trump blasted him for being a "total patsy"

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying the if his dealings don't "work out, I'll be the worst enemy he's ever had."

In an interview with CNBC's Joe Kernen, Trump spoke on various issues ranging from his tryst with Russia to the abilities of his predecessor Barack Obama, who, according to him was a "patsy for Russia".

In the wake of the Helsinki Summit, Trump exclaimed that "getting along" with Putin "is positive, not a negative".

When asked about former President Barack Obama's stance on Russia, Trump blasted him for being a "total patsy"— while claiming he has been "far tougher on Russia than any president in many, many years".

related news

Late Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders took to Twitter claiming that President Trump is planning to invite Putin to Washington in the fall.

Earlier in the week, The New York Times reported that before his swearing-in as President in January 2017, Trump was shown extensive evidence that Putin personally ordered interference in the 2016 US elections. However, during the Helsinki Summit, Trump played down his comments, only to revoke it again, the next day, clarifying that he "misspoke."
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 09:50 am

tags #Donald Trump #Politics #Vladimir Putin #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.