If US-Russia relations go wrong, I'll be Putin's worst enemy: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, saying the if his dealings don't "work out, I'll be the worst enemy he's ever had."

In an interview with CNBC's Joe Kernen, Trump spoke on various issues ranging from his tryst with Russia to the abilities of his predecessor Barack Obama, who, according to him was a "patsy for Russia".

In the wake of the Helsinki Summit, Trump exclaimed that "getting along" with Putin "is positive, not a negative".

When asked about former President Barack Obama's stance on Russia, Trump blasted him for being a "total patsy"— while claiming he has been "far tougher on Russia than any president in many, many years".



In Helsinki, @POTUS agreed to ongoing working level dialogue between the two security council staffs. President Trump asked @Ambjohnbolton to invite President Putin to Washington in the fall and those discussions are already underway.

— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) July 19, 2018

Late Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders took to Twitter claiming that President Trump is planning to invite Putin to Washington in the fall.