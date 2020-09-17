Former model Amy Dorris alleges sexual assault by US President Trump: Report

Yet another woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by United States President Donald Trump over two decades ago.

Former model Amy Dorris has accused Trump of groping her and forcing his tongue down her throat, as per an exclusive report by The Guardian. In an interview with the daily, Dorris said the alleged incident took place back in September 1997, outside the bathroom in Trump's VIP box at the US Open tennis tournament in New York. She was 24 years old at the time.

Dorris' account was reportedly corroborated by several people. However, the US president has, through his lawyers, denied allegations of ever having behaved improperly with her.

Dorris is at least the 26th woman to have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Trump. Over the years, several women have come forward with accusations, ranging from sexual misconduct and harassment to rape, against Trump.