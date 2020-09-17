172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|donald-trump|former-model-amy-dorris-alleges-sexual-assault-by-us-president-trump-report-5852941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Former model Amy Dorris alleges sexual assault by US President Trump: Report

Over the years, several women have come forward with accusations, ranging from sexual misconduct and harassment to rape, against Donald Trump.

Moneycontrol News

Yet another woman has alleged that she was sexually assaulted by United States President Donald Trump over two decades ago.

Former model Amy Dorris has accused Trump of groping her and forcing his tongue down her throat, as per an exclusive report by The Guardian. In an interview with the daily, Dorris said the alleged incident took place back in September 1997, outside the bathroom in Trump's VIP box at the US Open tennis tournament in New York. She was 24 years old at the time.

Dorris' account was reportedly corroborated by several people. However, the US president has, through his lawyers, denied allegations of ever having behaved improperly with her.

Close

Dorris is at least the 26th woman to have levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Trump. Over the years, several women have come forward with accusations, ranging from sexual misconduct and harassment to rape, against Trump.

However, Trump has largely remained unscathed by all the allegations publicly made against him by women, which he has repeatedly denied. In fact, at a 2016 rally, he even claimed to be a "victim" as an increasing number of women spoke up and accused him of sexual assault and harassment. That same year, a video of him obscenely bragging about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women made headlines. During a 2005 conversation Trump was reportedly heard saying, "when you’re a star, they let you do it."
First Published on Sep 17, 2020 05:03 pm

tags #Donald Trump #sexual assault #United States #world

