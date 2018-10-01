App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsdonald trump
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2018 10:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump says India wants trade deal with America primarily to keep him happy

Trump described India as a "tariff king" as he reiterated his allegations that New Delhi has a high tariff rate on various American products.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump slammed India for the allegedly high tariffs on American products and said that New Delhi wants to have a trade deal with America primarily to keep him happy.

Trump's charges against the alleged high Indian tariffs, for the second time in a few days, came during his White House news conference where he announced a new trade deal with neighbouring Mexico and Canada.

As he announced the key elements of the US-Mexico and Canada Agreement or USMCA, Trump listed out at the trade deals that are under negotiations, including with Japan, European Union, China and India.

Trump described India as a "tariff king" as he reiterated his allegations that New Delhi has a high tariff rate on various American products.

related news

After he warned against imposing similar tariffs on import of Indian products, Trump said Indians called him that they want to have a trade deal with the US.

The negotiations are being carried out by the US Trade Representatives, Robert Lighthizer.

When US officials asked Indians why they want to have a trade deal with America, Indian officials told them that they want to keep the US president happy, Trump told reporters.

Earlier, Trump had said that India wants to have a trade deal with the US because it does not want him to impose tariffs on their products.

Trump's remarks came days after Assistant US Trade Representative Mark Linscott returned from India where he had detailed discussion with senior Indian officials on bilateral trade and a possible trade deal between the two countries.
First Published on Oct 1, 2018 10:17 pm

tags #Donald Trump #India #trade #World News

most popular

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Petrol prices at record high in India: Check how much it costs around the world

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.