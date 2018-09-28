Donald Trump looks forward to visit India: US official

US President Donald Trump looks forward to visiting India to reflect on the "amazingly positive" trajectory in India-US relationship, a top Trump Administration official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Trump to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations next year.

"President Trump does look forward to visiting India, again to reflect on what has been an amazingly positive trajectory in our relationship," Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asia Region Alice Wells told PTI here in response to a question on when would the US president be able to make a visit to India.

Wells added that she does not have further details as to when the president's trip to India will take place.

President Trump had visited India in 2014 as a businessman.

"I love India, give my regards to my friend PM (Narendra) Modi," Trump had told External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday as they exchanged pleasantries during a high-level event on counter-narcotics here.

India and the US held their first 2+2 Dialogue in Delhi early this month during which External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held talks with Defence Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Modi has met Trump at least twice in the past year – the first during a bilateral visit to Washington and then once on the margins of a summit in Manila.