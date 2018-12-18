App
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2018 10:05 PM IST

Donald Trump directs Pentagon to create 'Space Command'

The new command is separate from Trump's goal to build an entirely new branch of the military called "Space Force," but could be a step in that direction.

PTI
US President Donald Trump on December 18 ordered the creation of "Space Command," a new organisational structure within the Pentagon that will have overall control of military space operations.

"I direct the establishment, consistent with United States law, of United States Space Command as a functional Unified Combatant Command," Trump said in a memo to Defense Secretary Defense Jim Mattis.

The new command is separate from Trump's goal to build an entirely new branch of the military called "Space Force," but could be a step in that direction.
First Published on Dec 18, 2018 09:54 pm

