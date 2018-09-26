China doesn't want me to win upcoming elections: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump accused China on of working against his Republican party in upcoming midterm polls, saying Beijing wanted to see him suffer an electoral blow because of his hard line on trade.

"Regrettably we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election coming up in November against my administration," Trump said at the United Nations.

"They do not want me or us to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade."