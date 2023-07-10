Sell USDINR; target of : 82.50 : June 10, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Rupee is expected to appreciate today amid weakness in dollar as the softness in June US Job numbers has raised the doubts on further tightening of the interest rates trajectory. However the strong wage growth numbers could limit the downside in the dollar. Further, more than 90% probability of 25 bps hike in the next meeting could also provide some support to the dollar. US$INR is likely to reverse its Friday’s gains and move back towards 82.50 as 82.80 acted as major hurdle for the pair. Only a move below 82.50 would weaken further towards 82.30.

