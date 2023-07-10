English
    Sell USDINR; target of : 82.50 : June 10, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Rupee is expected to appreciate today amid weakness in dollar as the softness in June US Job numbers has raised the doubts on further tightening of the interest rates trajectory.

    July 10, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    Rupee is expected to appreciate today amid weakness in dollar as the softness in June US Job numbers has raised the doubts on further tightening of the interest rates trajectory. However the strong wage growth numbers could limit the downside in the dollar. Further, more than 90% probability of 25 bps hike in the next meeting could also provide some support to the dollar. US$INR is likely to reverse its Friday’s gains and move back towards 82.50 as 82.80 acted as major hurdle for the pair. Only a move below 82.50 would weaken further towards 82.30.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 10, 2023 10:06 am