Sell USDINR; target of : 82.50: August 04, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Rupee depreciated for 3 rd consecutive session, hitting to its lowest level in 2 ½ months amid strong dollar and risk aversion in the global markets. Rupee is likely to appreciate today as US dollar retreated from its 4 week high after fresh economic data from US showed that economy is feeling the heat of aggressive rate hike. US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI data showed activity in service sector slowed in July and data from the Labor department displayed a marked slowdown in labor costs in the second quarter. Additionally, market will remain cautious ahead of Job report from US as it could impact US Fed decision on monetary policy. US$INR is likely to face hurdle near 82.95 level and slip back till 82.50 level.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

04082023 - curre