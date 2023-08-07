Sell USDINR; target of : 82.45 : August 07, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Rupee depreciated on Friday amid surge in crude oil prices and wider selloff in Asian currencies. Further, market participants remained cautious ahead of Job report from US to gauge economic health of the country • Rupee is likely to appreciate today amid weakness in Dollar and improved domestic market sentiments. Dollar is showing weakness amid mixed US jobs report. US economy added fewer jobs in July but recorded solid wage growth. US$INR has failed to breach 83.00 levels, which is still acting as a strong hurdle. For today USDINR pair may appreciate back towards 82.50 levels as long as it sustains below immediate resistance level of 82.80.

