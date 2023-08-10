English
    Sell GBPINR; target of : 105.20 : August 10, 2023: ICICI Direct

    Pound is expected move south towards 1.2670 level on pessimistic global market sentiments and worries over economic growth in Britain.

    August 10, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    Pound is expected move south towards 1.2670 level on pessimistic global market sentiments and worries over economic growth in Britain. Further, household and business are grappling with a cost of living crisis. GBPINR is likely to slip towards 104.90 level as long as it stays below 105.60 levels.

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 10:36 am

