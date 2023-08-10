Sell GBPINR; target of : 105.20 : August 10, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

Pound is expected move south towards 1.2670 level on pessimistic global market sentiments and worries over economic growth in Britain. Further, household and business are grappling with a cost of living crisis. GBPINR is likely to slip towards 104.90 level as long as it stays below 105.60 levels.

