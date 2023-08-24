English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsCurrency

    Sell GBPINR; target of : 104.60 : August 24, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Euro ended on negative note amid strong dollar and on eurozone economic concerns.

    August 24, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
    Rupee

    Rupee

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    Pound edged lower yesterday but recouped most of its losses amid retreat in US dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. For the day, the pair is expected to face the hurdle near 1.2770 and weaken towards 1.2640 on fears that UK economy is slowing and heading for recession as it fell the heat of aggressive rate hike. GBPINR is likely to weaken towards 104.30 level as long as it trades under 105.20 levels.

    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    24082023 - curre

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Aug 24, 2023 10:25 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!