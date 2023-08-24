Sell GBPINR; target of : 104.60 : August 24, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

Pound edged lower yesterday but recouped most of its losses amid retreat in US dollar and rise in risk appetite in the global markets. For the day, the pair is expected to face the hurdle near 1.2770 and weaken towards 1.2640 on fears that UK economy is slowing and heading for recession as it fell the heat of aggressive rate hike. GBPINR is likely to weaken towards 104.30 level as long as it trades under 105.20 levels.

