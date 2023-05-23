English
    Sell GBPINR; target of : 102.90 : May 23, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The pound remained in a tight range on Monday after its sharp rebound on Friday.

    May 23, 2023 / 11:08 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    The pound remained in a tight range on Monday after its sharp rebound on Friday. The increase in average price of homes has helped it to remain above the 1.24 mark • The pound is expected to slip towards the 1.2408 amid strong dollar and expectation of weak economic data from Britain. GBPUSD is expected to dip towards the 50 day EMA support at 1.2408 as long as the pair trades under 1.2480. GBPINR could slip towards 102.80 as long as it trades under 103.50.

    Intra-day strategy

    GBP INR May futures contract (NSE)
    Sell GBPINR in the range of 103.18-103.20
    Target:102.90Stop Loss: 103.40
    Support: 102.90/102.8103.40/103.50
    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

