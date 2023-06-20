Sell EURINR; target of : 89.35 : June 20, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro edged down by 0.18% on Monday amid strong US dollar. However, sharp downside was restricted after two ECB policymakers said the European Central Bank should err on the side of further interest rate hikes as inflation could come in even higher than it expects. The Euro is likely to trade with a negative bias for the day amid a firm US dollar. Further, euro may fell on expectations that German PPI may drop from 0.3% to -0.7%. EURUSD is likely to break the level of 1.0906 to continue its downward trend towards the level of 1.0890. EURINR is likely to find resistance near 89.60 level and trade in downward trend towards the level of 89.35.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR June futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 89.50-89.51 Target:89.35 Stop Loss: 89.60 Support: 89.35/89.20 Resistance: 89.60/89.80

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

20062023 - curr