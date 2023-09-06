Sell EURINR; target of : 89.10 : September 06, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

Euro fell more than 0.5% amid strong dollar and weaker than expected economic numbers from Euro zone. However, it has recovered from its lowest level after the ECB’s monthly survey showed longer-term consumer price expectations increased. The pair is expected to remain under pressure amid expectation of weak economic numbers and strong dollar. EURUSD could hit the next key support at 1.07, as long as it trades under 1.0780. EURINR is likely to weaken towards 88.90, as long as the pair trades below 89.50 mark.

