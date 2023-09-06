English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsCurrency

    Sell EURINR; target of : 89.10 : September 06, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Euro fell more than 0.5% amid strong dollar and weaker than expected economic numbers from Euro zone.

    September 06, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
    Rupee

    Rupee

    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    Euro fell more than 0.5% amid strong dollar and weaker than expected economic numbers from Euro zone. However, it has recovered from its lowest level after the ECB’s monthly survey showed longer-term consumer price expectations increased. The pair is expected to remain under pressure amid expectation of weak economic numbers and strong dollar. EURUSD could hit the next key support at 1.07, as long as it trades under 1.0780. EURINR is likely to weaken towards 88.90, as long as the pair trades below 89.50 mark.

    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    06092023 - curre

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee #Sell
    first published: Sep 6, 2023 10:19 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!