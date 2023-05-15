English
    Sell EURINR; target of : 89.10 : May 15,2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro pared all its earlier gains and fell more than 0.50% on Friday amid a strong dollar.

    May 15, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro pared all its earlier gains and fell more than 0.50% on Friday amid a strong dollar. The pair also suffered losses on concerns that higher interest rates would lead to a deterioration in the health of the economy • The Euro is expected to remain under pressure amid a strong dollar. Further expectation of a drop in eurozone industrial production to -2.5% would also weigh on the pair. The pair has broken the key support of 50 day EMA at 1.089 and is expected to move further towards the next key support at 1.0804. The weakness in the oscillator RSI (41.50) would also weigh on the pair. For the day, the Euro is expected to slide towards 1.0804 as long as it trades under 1.089. EURINR could face resistance near 89.60 and weaken towards 89.00.

    Intra-day strategy

    EURINR May futures contract (NSE)
    Sell EURINR in the range of 89.40-89.482
    Target:89.1089.60
    Support: 89.10/88.90 Resistance: 89.60/89.80
    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: May 15, 2023 10:21 am