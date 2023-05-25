Sell EURINR; target of : 88.80 : May 25, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro fell towards the 1.075 mark and slid more that 0.10% on Wednesday amid a strong dollar and weaker global risk sentiments. Further fall in German May Ifo business climate index also weakened the pair. Meanwhile, hawkish comments from ECB members to raise the interest rates further amid high inflation numbers limited the downside in the currency • The Euro is expected to remain under pressure amid firm dollar and expectation of weakness in German GfK Consumer Climate data. The Euro is likely to move towards the immediate support near 1.0730 as long as it trades under the 10 day EMA at 1.0810. A move below 1.073, would further weaken towards 1.070. EURINR is expected to weaken towards 88.80, as long as it trades under 89.30.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR May futures contract (NSE) Sell EURINR in the range of 89.05-89.07 Target: 88.80 Stop Loss: 89.20 Support: 8880/88.60 89.20/89.35

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

