 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsCurrency

Euro rises; yen weakens ahead of BOJ meeting

Reuters
Apr 24, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST

The euro was up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.1023, back above $1.10 for the first time since it hit a 14-month high of $1.10755 earlier this month.

Bank of Japan

The euro gained while the Japanese yen fell on Monday in thin trading ahead of a closely watched Bank of Japan meeting and the last few data releases before Federal Reserve and European Central Bank interest rate decisions in early May.

The euro was up 0.3% against the dollar at $1.1023, back above $1.10 for the first time since it hit a 14-month high of $1.10755 earlier this month.

Against the yen, the euro hit its highest since December 2014. It was last up 0.6% at 148.34 yen. The yen was pressured overall by remarks from the new Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda about the need to maintain monetary easing.

The dollar also rose versus the Japanese currency, and was up 0.4% at 134.595 yen.