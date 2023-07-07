Buy USDINR; target of : 82.85 : June 07, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Rupee is expected to depreciate again today amid strong dollar as the forecast of better job numbers in US would support the hawkish Fed. The CME Fedwatch tool indicates more than 90% probability of 25 bps hike in the next meeting. The resiliency in the US job markets has raised the prospects that rates will stay higher for longer period • US$INR is likely to rise towards 82.90 level as long as it trades above the 82.40 level.

