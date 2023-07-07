English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsCurrency

    Buy USDINR; target of : 82.85 : June 07, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Rupee is expected to depreciate again today amid strong dollar as the forecast of better job numbers in US would support the hawkish Fed.

    July 07, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST
    Rupee

    Rupee

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    Rupee is expected to depreciate again today amid strong dollar as the forecast of better job numbers in US would support the hawkish Fed. The CME Fedwatch tool indicates more than 90% probability of 25 bps hike in the next meeting. The resiliency in the US job markets has raised the prospects that rates will stay higher for longer period • US$INR is likely to rise towards 82.90 level as long as it trades above the 82.40 level.

    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    07072023 - curr

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
    first published: Jul 7, 2023 09:54 am