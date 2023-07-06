Buy USDINR; target of : 82.50 : June 06, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

Rupee is likely to depreciate today amid strong dollar as the hawkish FOMC minutes reinforced the market expectations of another interest rate hike at the July meeting. The CME Fed watch tool indicates more than 85% probability of 25 bps hike in the next meeting. Further, expectation of better job growth numbers could also provide enough strength to the dollar. US$INR is likely to rise towards 82.50 level as long as it trades above the 82.00 level.

