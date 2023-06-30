Buy USDINR; target of : 82.30 : June 30, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

The US dollar index climbed to a two-week high on Thursday as the US economy grew by an annualized 2% in Q1 2023, well above 1.3% in the second estimate and forecasts of 1.4%. Consumer spending growth accelerated more than expected to 4.2%, the strongest in nearly two years v/s 3.8% in the second estimate despite stubbornly high inflation. Further, dollar was supported on sharp rise in US treasury yields across curve • The rupee future maturing on July appreciated marginally by 0.03% on Wednesday amid uptick in US dollar and rise in crude oil prices • The rupee is likely to depreciate today amid strong US dollar and rising crude oil prices. Dollar is gaining strength as upbeat economic data from US is providing room for US Fed to hike rates further and keep them elevated for longer period than expected. Meanwhile, investors will closely watch core PCE price index data from the US. US$INR is likely to break the level of 82.20 to continue its upward trend towards the level of 82.30.

Intra-day strategy

US$INR July futures contract (NSE) Buy US$INR in the range of 82.14-82.15 Target: 82.30 Stop Loss: 82.05 Support: 82.10/82.00 Resistance: 82.30/82.40

