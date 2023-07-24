Buy USDINR; target of : 82.15 : July 24, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

US$INR is expected to consolidate near the 82.00 level ahead of the key FOMC meeting due this week. The rebound in the dollar index could limit the downside in the pair. Meanwhile, forecast of weaker manufacturing numbers from US could limit the upside momentum in the dollar • US$INR is likely to remain in the sideways range of 81.90-82.20. A move outside the range could bring more clarity in the trend. Below 81.90 it would slid towards 81.70. Similarly above 82.20 it would rise towards 82.30.

