English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsCurrency

    Buy USDINR; target of : 82.15 : July 24, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, US$INR is expected to consolidate near the 82.00 level ahead of the key FOMC meeting due this week.

    July 24, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
    Rupee

    Rupee

    ICICI Direct's currency report on USDINR

    US$INR is expected to consolidate near the 82.00 level ahead of the key FOMC meeting due this week. The rebound in the dollar index could limit the downside in the pair. Meanwhile, forecast of weaker manufacturing numbers from US could limit the upside momentum in the dollar • US$INR is likely to remain in the sideways range of 81.90-82.20. A move outside the range could bring more clarity in the trend. Below 81.90 it would slid towards 81.70. Similarly above 82.20 it would rise towards 82.30.

    For all Currency report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    24072023 - curr

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Rupee #USDINR
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 09:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!