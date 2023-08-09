Buy GBPINR; target of : 105.90 : August 09, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

Pound slipped yesterday amid firm dollar and slowdown in UK consumer spending. For today, Pound is expected move north towards 1.2800 level amid expectation of correction in dollar. GBPINR is likely to hold the support near 105.20 level and rise towards 105.85 levels.

