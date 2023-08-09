English
    Buy GBPINR; target of : 105.90 : August 09, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Pound slipped yesterday amid firm dollar and slowdown in UK consumer spending.

    August 09, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    Pound slipped yesterday amid firm dollar and slowdown in UK consumer spending. For today, Pound is expected move north towards 1.2800 level amid expectation of correction in dollar. GBPINR is likely to hold the support near 105.20 level and rise towards 105.85 levels.

