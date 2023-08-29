English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now : Discover the Path to Profitable Trading in Just 15 Minutes a Day with Asmita Patel !
    you are here: HomeNewsCurrency

    Buy GBPINR; target of : 104.60 : August 29, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Pound is expected to hold support near 1.2570 level and strengthen towards 1.2650 level on soft dollar and improved global market sentiments.

    August 29, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
    Rupee

    Rupee

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    Pound is expected to hold support near 1.2570 level and strengthen towards 1.2650 level on soft dollar and improved global market sentiments. GBPINR is likely to rise towards 104.60 level as long as it trades above 103.80 level.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    29082023 - curre

    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #Buy #GBPINR #ICICI Direct #Rupee
    first published: Aug 29, 2023 09:57 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!