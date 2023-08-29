Buy GBPINR; target of : 104.60 : August 29, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

Pound is expected to hold support near 1.2570 level and strengthen towards 1.2650 level on soft dollar and improved global market sentiments. GBPINR is likely to rise towards 104.60 level as long as it trades above 103.80 level.

