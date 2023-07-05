Buy GBPINR; target of : 104.55 : June 05, 2023: ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

Pound is likely to move higher towards 1.2750 amid a weak dollar and forecast of better service PMI numbers. GBPUSD is likely to hold the support near 1.2670 level and rise further till 1.2750 level. GBPINR may rally till 104.60 level as long as it stays above 103.90 level (20-Day EMA).

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

05072023 - curr