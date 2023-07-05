English
    Buy GBPINR; target of : 104.55 : June 05, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, Pound is likely to move higher towards 1.2750 amid a weak dollar and forecast of better service PMI numbers.

    ICICI Direct's currency report on GBPINR

    Pound is likely to move higher towards 1.2750 amid a weak dollar and forecast of better service PMI numbers. GBPUSD is likely to hold the support near 1.2670 level and rise further till 1.2750 level. GBPINR may rally till 104.60 level as long as it stays above 103.90 level (20-Day EMA).

    first published: Jul 5, 2023 10:16 am