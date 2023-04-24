Buy EURINR; target of : 90.35 : ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro edged higher by more than 0.20% on Friday amid a drop in the US dollar and uptick in German 10 years bond yields. Further, the Euro was supported as Germany Services PMI rose to 55.7 in April 2023, well above market expectations of 53.3. The reading suggested there was an acceleration in services activity growth to the quickest rate since April last year, supported by a pick-up in underlying demand with inflows of new work increasing the most in a year • The Euro is expected to trade on a bullish note amid weakness in US dollar. Further, the Euro may be supported on expectations that the confidence among businesses rose for a sixth consecutive month despite the recent banking turmoil, high prices and borrowing costs. EURINR is likely to surpass the hurdle of 90.12 to trade in upward trend towards the level of 90.35.

For all Currency report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

24042023 - curr