Buy EURINR; target of : 90.30 : ICICI Direct

Rupee

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro edged up more than 0.44% yesterday amid a soft US dollar and rise in German 10 year bond yields. Further, the Euro was supported after the European Central Bank's (ECB) chief economist backed a further interest rate hike at the ECB's next meeting but said its size would depend on incoming data. Meanwhile, further upside was restricted as the ZEW indicator of economic sentiment for Germany declined for a second month to 4.1 in April 2023, the lowest so far this year from 13 in March and well below market forecasts of 15.3 • The Euro is expected to trade on a bullish note amid weakness in the US dollar and rising German 10 year bond yields. Further, hawkish comments from the ECB chief economist may continue to support single currency. EURINR is likely to surpass the hurdle of 90.15 to continue its upward trend towards the level of 90.30.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR Apr futures contract (NSE) Buy EURINR in the range of 90.00-90.02 Target: 90.30 Stoploss: 89.80 Support: 89.80/89.70 Resistance: 90.30/90.40

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

19042023 - curr