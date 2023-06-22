Buy EURINR; target of : 90.20 : June 22, 2023: ICICI Direct

Buy

ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

The Euro edged up by 0.62% on Wednesday amid weak US dollar. Further, euro was supported after two German policymakers said Euro zone inflation is stubborn and may require a protracted period of high interest rates to contain, partly due to an exceptionally tight labor market • The Euro is likely to trade with a positive bias for the day amid weakness in US dollar. EURUSD is likely to break the level of 1.1000 to continue its upward trend towards the level of 1.1025. EURINR is likely to trade in upward trend towards the level of 90.30.

Intra-day strategy

EURINR June futures contract (NSE) Buy EURINR in the range of 90.00-90.02 Target: 90.20 Stop Loss: 89.88 Support: 89.88/89.75 Resistance: 90.20/90.30

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

22062023 - 18