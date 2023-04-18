 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsCricket

Yuzvendra Chahal claims new IPL rule of impact substitute has worked well for Rajasthan Royals

PTI
Apr 18, 2023 / 07:38 PM IST

RR played their first two 'home' games at Guwahati and the contest on Wednesday night will be their first at the home ground in Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Yuzvendra Chahal

India and Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed on Tuesday that the new rule of impact substitute has worked well for last year's Indian Premier League finalists Rajasthan Royals, who are at the top of the points table with four wins in first five matches.

While none of the three Rajasthan Royals' bowlers  Adam Zampa (1/43 against Chennai Super Kings), Murugan Ashwin (0/11 against Delhi Capitals) and Navdeep Saini (0/34 against Sunrisers Hyderabad)  have been able to make an impact as substitutes, it is their batters who have played crucial knocks.

Dhruv Jurel's 32 not out off 15 balls against Punjab Kings almost won the game for RR  who lost by five runs  in Guwahati, whereas Devdutt Padikkal scored a vital 26 against Gujarat Titans to help RR record their first win over the IPL 2022 champions in four meetings.

"It has worked in our favour given the way Dhruv (Jurel) and Dev (Devdutt Padikkal) have batted. It is a plus point because I am of no use with the bat. It helps when you are chasing a big total and an extra batter gets added, which is a plus point," Chahal, who has been substituted out twice in five matches, told the media ahead of RR's contest against Lucknow Super Giants.