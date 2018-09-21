Young Turks: Upcoming Indian players to watch out for ahead of World Cup 2019

Shubman Gill | The 19-year old was the vice-captain of the World Cup winning U-19 squad and scored 372 runs in five innings at an average of 124. A technically sound batsman, Gill was also named player of the tournament and carried that form into the IPL where he was picked up by Kolkata. He impressed fans with his maturity at the crease, and extensive repertoire of shots. He has managed to pile on the runs despite the limited opportunities afforded him as he bats lower down the order. Since then, he has been turning heads while playing for Punjab and India A during unofficial Test matches against Australia. (Image: icc-cricket.com)