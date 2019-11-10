App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Nov 10, 2019 05:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Young Shafali Verma surpasses Tendulkar's 30-year-old record

Shafali achieved the feat at 15 years and 285 days, surpassing batting legend Tendulkar, who had notched up his maiden Test fifty at 16 years and 214 days.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
In 2006, he broke Kapil Dev’s record for the highest number of Test appearances with his 135th cap. The following year, he became the first player to score 15,000 ODI runs during a match against South Africa. (Image: Reuters)

Shafali Verma, 15,  has become the  youngest Indian cricketer to score a half-century in international cricket.

Berma hit  49-ball 73 in the first T20 International against West Indies surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's 30-year-old record. Shafali's blazing knock powered the Indian women's team to a convincing 84-run win  on November 9.

Playing in only her fifth T20I, Shafali put the West Indies attack to the sword, blasting six fours and four sixes on way to her maiden fifty at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

The Haryana teenager shared a record opening stand of 143 -- India's highest partnership in women's T20Is -- with Smriti Mandhana to help her team post a challenging 185 for four after being asked to take first strike by the hosts.

Shafali, who had scored 46 in her career's second T20I against South Africa at Surat last month, exploded in the second over, smashing Shakera Selman for two fours and a six.

She then launched an assault on Chinelle Henry, crossing the fence four times before depositing one at the stands in the fourth over. The result was that she had raced away to an 18-ball 43 at the end of the powerplay.

Shafali and Mandhana took India past the 100-mark in 10 overs before the former fell to Selman in the 16th over.

In response to India's total, West Indies were restricted to 101 for nine.

With the win, India have taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

First Published on Nov 10, 2019 01:45 pm

tags #cricket #Sachin Tendulkar

